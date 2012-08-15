Read The Panera Facebook Post About Soup And Cancer That Got Half A Million Likes

Photo: www.flickr.com

A heartwarming post about a sick grandmother and a warm cup of Panera soup has garnered more than 500,000 likes and 22,000 comments on Facebook—proving that organic and sincere social media activity trumps splashy, meme-driven cries for fan engagement.Two weeks after his grandmother was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, Brandon Cook posted the following on his Facebook page:



“My grandmother is passing soon with cancer. I visited her the other day and she was telling me about how she really wanted soup, but not hospital soup because she said it tasted “awful” she went on about how she really would like some clam chowder from Panera. Unfortunately Panera only sells clam chowder on Friday. I called the manager Sue and told them the situation. I wasn’t looking for anything special just a bowl of clam chowder. Without hesitation she said absolutely she would make her some clam chowder. When i went to pick it up they wound up giving me a box of cookies as well. Its not that big of a deal to most, but to my grandma it meant a lot. I really want to thank Sue and the rest of the staff from Panera in Nashua NH just for making my grandmother happy. Thank you so much!”

Cook’s mother, Gail, was so moved that she shared his story on Panera’s page.

The response was staggering. At least half a million people have engaged with the post, sharing their own stories along the way.

“When my mum was sick with cancer, there was a Panera near her hospital and she loved the chicken noodle soup. I didn’t tell them what they were providing but I have never forgotten,” Dawn Lizon Massengill commented.

A little customer service goes a long way.

