Read The Letter Jaguar's Ad Agency Sent To Sterling Cooper About Their Client's Appearance On Mad Men

On last Sunday’s Mad Men, Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce nearly landed the Jaguar account—except that they took the client to a brothel and his wife found out when he returned home with chewing gum in his, er, hair.



Jaguar was surprised to be featured in the show—AMC didn’t ask permission to use the brand—and plotlines starring prostitutes don’t usually go down well with product placement execs. But the client’s ad agency has taken episode in stride, and posted this letter to Don Draper et al. on its Tumblr. (Click to enlarge):

Photo: Carrot Creative

