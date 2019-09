Sarah Lacy’s new book about entrepreneurs around the world goes on sale later this month. It’s called “Brilliant, Crazy, Cocky: How the Top 1% of Entrepreneurs Profit from Global Chaos.”



But Amazon is letting you read an excerpt of its Kindle edition right now. And we’re even able to embed it here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.