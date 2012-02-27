READ: The Complete List Of Oscar Winners

Aly Weisman

Academy Awards 2012 Full Winner List:

  • Best Picture: “The Artist”
  • Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius – “The Artist”
  • Best Actor: Jean Dujardin – “The Artist”
  • Best Actress: Meryl Streep – “The Iron Lady”
  • Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer – “Beginners”
  • Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer – “The Help”
  • Best Writing – Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris” – Woody Allen
  • Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants” – Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash
  • Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
  • Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
  • Best Documentary – Feature: “Undefeated”
  • Best Documentary – Short Subject: “Saving Face”
  • Best Live Action Short Film: “The Shore”
  • Best Animated Short Film: “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore”
  • Best Original Score: “The Artist” – Ludovic Bource
  • Best Original Song: “The Muppets” – “Man or Muppet” by Bret McKenzie
  • Best Sound Editing: “Hugo” – Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
  • Best Sound Mixing: “Hugo” – Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
  • Best Art Direction: “Hugo” – Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo
  • Best Cinematography: “Hugo” – Robert Richardson
  • Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady” – Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
  • Best Costume Design: “The Artist”
  • Best Film Editing: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)” – Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter
  • Best Visual Effects: “Hugo” – Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann and Alex Henning

