READ: The Complete List Of Oscar Winners

Academy Awards 2012 Full Winner List:
- Best Picture: “The Artist”
- Best Director: Michel Hazanavicius – “The Artist”
- Best Actor: Jean Dujardin – “The Artist”
- Best Actress: Meryl Streep – “The Iron Lady”
- Best Supporting Actor: Christopher Plummer – “Beginners”
- Best Supporting Actress: Octavia Spencer – “The Help”
- Best Writing – Original Screenplay: “Midnight in Paris” – Woody Allen
- Best Writing – Adapted Screenplay: “The Descendants” – Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, and Jim Rash
- Best Animated Feature: “Rango”
- Best Foreign Language Film: “A Separation”
- Best Documentary – Feature: “Undefeated”
- Best Documentary – Short Subject: “Saving Face”
- Best Live Action Short Film: “The Shore”
- Best Animated Short Film: “The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore”
- Best Original Score: “The Artist” – Ludovic Bource
- Best Original Song: “The Muppets” – “Man or Muppet” by Bret McKenzie
- Best Sound Editing: “Hugo” – Philip Stockton and Eugene Gearty
- Best Sound Mixing: “Hugo” – Tom Fleischman and John Midgley
- Best Art Direction: “Hugo” – Dante Ferretti and Francesca Lo Schiavo
- Best Cinematography: “Hugo” – Robert Richardson
- Best Makeup: “The Iron Lady” – Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland
- Best Costume Design: “The Artist”
- Best Film Editing: “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)” – Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter
- Best Visual Effects: “Hugo” – Rob Legato, Joss Williams, Ben Grossmann and Alex Henning
