READ: Leo Apotheker's Full Memo Warning Of A Tough Quarter

Cathie Lesjak and Leo Apotheker, who signed the recent memo.

Photo: Flickr/HP

Leo Apotheker’s memo to top executives warning of “another tough quarter” has now been published in its entirety by AllThingsD.The memo leaked to Bloomberg and other sources, who published excerpts on Monday, sending HP’s stock into free-fall — shares dropped almost 5% after hours, and forced HP to move its earnings call up to Tuesday morning.



There’s not that much more to it than the juicy bits that Bloomberg published — “minimize hiring” and “absolutely no room for profitless revenue or any discretionary expenditures” were the best parts.

The memo does hint that layoffs are possible: “On this last topic, Tracy and Cathie are driving a full headcount re-planning process designed to set a headcount plan consistent with our performance in the 2H11 and the new realities of the market and our position going into FY12; we are working this through your HR and finance organisations.”

As noted, the memo was also signed by CFO Cathie Lesjack.

But here’s the whole thing:

From: Léo Apotheker

Sent: Wednesday, May 04, 2011

To: Bradley, Todd; Lesjack, Cathie; and eight others

Subject: Second Half Fiscal 11 All, As we discussed at the EC [Executive Council] meeting Q3 is going to be another tough quarter. One in which we will be driving hard for revenue AND profit; we have absolutely no room for profitless revenue or any discretionary expenditures. We must watch every penny and minimize all hiring. On this last topic, Tracy [Keogh, HR leader] and Cathie are driving a full headcount re-planning process designed to set a headcount plan consistent with our performance in the 2H11 and the new realities of the market and our position going into FY12; we are working this through your HR and finance organisations. The headcount plans we have for 2H11 are unaffordable given the pressures on our business. Once we agree on the new headcount plan, we will set up the right approval process for exceptions to the new plan. I can’t stress enough the need to set the right tone for your organisations for the second half. Travel must be limited to essential revenue generating, consulting engagements need to be pushed out at a minimum to Q4 and very likely to Q112, depending on the Flash, attrition needs to be banked, etc. Finally, we need your best centre point Flash next week. It will be the basis of setting expectations with the Street. Let us know if you have any questions. Léo and Cathie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.