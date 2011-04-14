Read Korea Times' Brutal Op-Ed On Tokyo's And Seoul's Handling Of The Fukushima Crisis

Photo: AP

The Fukushima nuke plant disaster is not in the headlines much, but the crisis rages on, and Japan’s neighbours are getting furious.For a taste, read this brutal op-ed in Korea Times called Chernobyl Redux?, that blasts the attitude towards the crisis in Tokyo and Seoul.



Unfortunately, most Koreans are not finding it easy to rule out the worst-case scenario, mainly because of the Japanese officials’ less than reliable crisis management, especially their willingness to play down the disaster and their reluctance to share essential information in a transparent manner.

We don’t want to sound like fusspots or exaggerators, as it is the Japanese people that are bearing the brunt of the unprecedented triple disasters of earthquake, tsunami and radiation. Yet Tokyo needs to show a sense of duty by considering the concerns of its nearest neighbour and minimising the latter’s collateral damage.

Even harder to understand in this regard are some Seoul officials’ irresponsible attitude. Prime Minister Kim Hwang-shik, in responding to lawmakers’ grilling about the government’s incompetence in dealing with the Japanese nuclear crisis, said, “It is not Seoul but Tokyo that is incompetent,” briefly triggering unnecessary diplomatic tension between the two countries.

