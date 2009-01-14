Read Here: The Case Against Frank Avellino

Frank Avellino’s housekeeper has thrown what could be a real grenade into the Bernie Madoff timeline. This weekend we noted that the veteran Madoff fundraiser told his housekeeper on December 1 that he had blown her entire life savings through through a fictitious investment company. If that fictitious firm was a Madoff feeder — as several people, including our own tipsters suggest — it suggests Avellino was much more on the inside than anyone else we’ve uncovered in Madoff’s orbit.



Per our request yesterday, a reader in Nantucket picked up a copy of the complaint and forwarded it to us. The bombshell of the timeline is Note 14 on page 2. You may need to zoom in in order to read the text. Many, many thanks to the reader, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Avellinocomplaint



View SlideShare document or Upload your own.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.