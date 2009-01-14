Read Here: David Boies Takes On Fairfield Greenwich

The avalanche of lawsuits against Fairfield Greenwich and the Noels is picking up, and this morning big-time lawyer David Boies launched a new class-action suit. If we were the Noels or Jeffrey Tucker or anyone else in this circle, we’d be freaked out by such a formidable opponent.



Not surprisingly, the complaint tears into the idea that Fairfield did anything like the level of due diligence they claimed to do, when they inveested all of their clients’ cash with Benie Madoff. You may need to zoom to read the whole thing

Madoff Complaint



