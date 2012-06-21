READ: George Zimmerman's Version Of The Trayvon Martin Shooting

Photo: Courtesy of AP

George Zimmerman recounts his own horrifying version of Trayvon Martin’s slaying in a recently released police statement.Referring to the unarmed 17-year-old as “the suspect,” Zimmerman wrote that Martin “emerged from the darkness” and began circling his vehicle.



“‘You got a problem?'” Martin said, according to Zimmerman’s version of events.

“I said, ‘No.’ The suspect said, ‘You do now,'” Zimmerman’s police statement said.

Martin grabbed his head, slamming it into the sidewalk until it felt like it was going “to explode,” Zimmerman wrote.

“The suspect covered my mouth and nose and stopped my breathing,” Zimmerman said.

“‘You’re going to die tonight,” Martin said, according to Zimmerman’s account.Written Statement 0226



