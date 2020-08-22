Read the 2 a.m. email that Epic's CEO sent Apple execs declaring war over 'Fortnite' two months before

Epic Games After filing a lawsuit against Apple, ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games released a trailer that parodies Apple’s famous ‘1984’ ad.

In a new legal filing, Apple revealed that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney sent a declaration of war to Apple CEO Tim Cook and other execs. “I’m writing to tell you that Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions,” Sweeney said. “We choose to follow this path in the firm belief that history and law are on our side.”

Hours after the email was sent, Epic updated the wildly popular game “Fortnite” on Apple and Android smartphones that allowed players to bypass the companies’ digital payment systems. Instead of going through Apple and Google, payments went directly to the “Fortnite” studio, Epic Games.

In response, Apple and Google pulled “Fortnite” from their digital storefronts and cited the update as a terms-of-service violation – which caused Epic to sue both companies.

Apple and “Fortnite” maker Epic Games are in the opening stages of a heated legal battle, which started with “Fortnite” being pulled from Apple’s iPhone and iPad App Store last week.

In the latest legal filing, Apple revealed an email sent at 2 a.m. PT on August 13, 2020, by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney to Apple CEO Tim Cook and several other Apple executives. Sweeney in the email laid out Epic’s plan to cut Apple out of payments in “Fortnite” on iPhone and iPad.

“I’m writing to tell you that Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions,” Sweeney wrote. “Today, Epic is launching Epic direct payments in ‘Fortnite’ on iOS, offering customers the choice of paying in-app through Epic direct payments or through Apple payments, and passing on the savings of Epic direct payments to customers in the form of lower prices.”

This was not Sweeney’s first email to Apple executives about the App Store’s treatment of Fortnite.” The court records show that on June 30 Sweeney requested Apple allow a “competing Epic Games Store app” to be available on the App Store so “consumers would have an opportunity to pay less for digital products and developers would earn more from their sales.”

Apple declined, which then led to Epic’s move to circumvent Apple’s App Store a month and a half later. Sweeney said he knew this would violate the App Store’s agreement with Epic Games, according to the August 13 letter, but proceeded regardless because of “the firm belief that history and law are on our side.”

Read the full email below:

Dear Tim, Phil, Craig, Matt, Douglas,

I’m writing to tell you that Epic will no longer adhere to Apple’s payment processing restrictions.

Today, Epic is launching Epic direct payments in Fortnite on iOS, offering customers the choice of paying in-app through Epic direct payments or through Apple payments, and passing on the savings of Epic direct payments to customers in the form of lower prices.

We choose to follow this path in the firm belief that history and law are on our side. Smartphones are essential computing devices that people use to live their lives and conduct their business. Apple’s position that its manufacture of a device gives it free rein to control, restrict, and tax commerce by consumers and creative expression by developers is repugnant to the principles of a free society.

Ending these restrictions will benefit consumers in the form of lower prices, increased product selection, and business model innovation.

Henceforth, all versions of Fortnite that Epic submits to the App Store will contain these two payment options, side by side, for customers to choose among.

We hope that Apple will reflect on its platform restrictions and begin to make historic changes that bring to the world’s billion iOS consumers the rights and freedoms enjoyed on the world’s leading open computing platforms including Windows and macOS. In support of this path, Epic’s public explanation of our payment service will be neutral and factual to provide Apple with a chance to consider taking a supportive route and communicating it in a way of Apple’s choosing.

If Apple chooses instead to take punitive action by blocking consumer access to Fortnite or forthcoming updates, then Epic will, regrettably, be in conflict with Apple on a multitude of fronts – creative, technical, business, and legal – for so long as it takes to bring about change, if necessary for many years.

Tim Sweeney

Epic Games

