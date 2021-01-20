Trump's picks for his 'National Garden of American Heroes' include Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Kobe Bryant and a quiz show host

- President Donald Trump ordered the building of a “National Garden of Heroes” which includes statues of an eclectic range of candidates.
- The list includes Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the basketball player Kobe Bryant, and the host of the TV show Jeopardy.
President Donald Trump has ordered the building of a “National Garden of Heroes” which includes statues of a wide range of candidates including Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the basketball player Kobe Bryant, and the host of the TV show Jeopardy.
Trump issued an executive order on Monday, the penultimate day of his presidency, directing the construction of a statue-filled garden “to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism.”
Trump first proposed the statuary park at Mount Rushmore in July last year as the country engaged in a heated cultural debate around the renaming of Confederate monuments and statues.
He claimed that the US was under threat from a “left-wing cultural revolution” and suggesting that activists were seeking to “tear down every statue.”
The executive order issued Monday did not specify a location for Trump’s proposed statue park but listed over 200 names of people he called “American heroes.”
The president said it was “America’s answer” to a “reckless attempt to erase our heroes, values, and entire life.”
The list included sports stars including Muhammad Ali, Kobe Bryant, and Herb Brooks, alongside singers including Whitney Houston and dozens of historical figures including Christopher Columbus and several former presidents.
There were also aviation pioneers, writers, inventors, musicians, military veterans, industrialists, former presidents, and actors including Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman.
“The gates of a beautiful new garden will soon open to the public where the legends of America’s past will be remembered,” reads the executive order.
“The National Garden will be built to reflect the awesome splendor of our country’s timeless exceptionalism. It will be a place where citizens, young and old, can renew their vision of greatness,” he said.
The garden appears unlikely ever to be built given the order was issued during Trump’s last week in office, and Biden has promised to spend his first day in the White House reversing Trump’s signature policies.
Read Trump’s full list of ‘American Heroes’
- Ansel Adams
- John Adams
- Samuel Adams
- Muhammad Ali
- Luis Walter Alvarez
- Susan B. Anthony
- Hannah Arendt
- Louis Armstrong
- Neil Armstrong
- Crispus Attucks
- John James Audubon
- Lauren Bacall
- Clara Barton
- Todd Beamer
- Alexander Graham Bell
- Roy Benavidez
- Ingrid Bergman
- Irving Berlin
- Humphrey Bogart
- Daniel Boone
- Norman Borlaug
- William Bradford
- Herb Brooks
- Kobe Bryant
- William F. Buckley, Jr.
- Sitting Bull
- Frank Capra
- Andrew Carnegie
- Charles Carroll John Carroll
- George Washington Carver
- Johnny Cash
- Joshua Chamberlain
- Whittaker Chambers
- Johnny “Appleseed” Chapman
- Ray Charles
- Julia Child
- Gordon Chung-Hoon
- William Clark, Henry Clay
- Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain)
- Roberto Clemente
- Grover Cleveland
- Red Cloud
- William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody
- Nat King Cole
- Samuel Colt
- Christopher Columbus
- Calvin Coolidge
- James Fenimore Cooper
- Davy Crockett
- Benjamin O. Davis, Jr.
- Miles Davis
- Dorothy Day
- Joseph H. De Castro
- Emily Dickinson
- Walt Disney
- William “Wild Bill” Donovan
- Jimmy Doolittle
- Desmond Doss
- Frederick Douglass
- Herbert Henry Dow
- Katharine Drexel
- Peter Drucker
- Amelia Earhart
- Thomas Edison
- Jonathan Edwards
- Albert Einstein
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- Duke Ellington
- Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Medgar Evers
- David Farragut
- The Marquis de La Fayette
- Mary Fields
- Henry Ford
- George Fox
- Aretha Franklin,
- Benjamin Franklin
- Milton Friedman
- Robert Frost
- Gabby Gabreski
- Bernardo de GÃ¡lvez
- Lou Gehrig
- Theodor Seuss Geisel
- Cass Gilbert
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- John Glenn
- Barry Goldwater
- Samuel Gompers
- Alexander Goode
- Carl Gorman
- Billy Graham
- Ulysses S. Grant
- Nellie Grey
- Nathanael Greene
- Woody Guthrie
- Nathan Hale
- William Frederick “Bull” Halsey, Jr.
- Alexander Hamilton
- Ira Hayes
- Hans Christian Heg
- Ernest Hemingway
- Patrick Henry
- Charlton Heston
- Alfred Hitchcock
- Billie Holiday
- Bob Hope
- Johns Hopkins
- Grace Hopper
- Sam Houston
- Whitney Houston
- Julia Ward Howe
- Edwin Hubble
- Daniel Inouye
- Andrew Jackson
- Robert H. Jackson
- Mary Jackson
- John Jay
- Thomas Jefferson
- Steve Jobs
- Katherine Johnson
- Barbara Jordan
- Chief Joseph
- Elia Kazan
- Helen Keller
- John F. Kennedy
- Francis Scott Key
- Coretta Scott King
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Russell Kirk
- Jeane Kirkpatrick
- Henry Knox
- Tadeusz KoÅ›ciuszko
- Harper Lee
- Pierre Charles L’Enfant
- Meriwether Lewis
- Abraham Lincoln
- Vince Lombardi
- Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
- Clare Boothe Luce
- Douglas MacArthur
- Dolley Madison
- James Madison
- George Marshall
- Thurgood Marshall
- William Mayo
- Christa McAuliffe
- William McKinley
- Louise McManus
- Herman Melville
- Thomas Merton
- George P. Mitchell
- Maria Mitchell
- William “Billy” Mitchell
- Samuel Morse
- Lucretia Mott
- John Muir
- Audie Murphy
- Edward Murrow
- John Neumann
- Annie Oakley
- Jesse Owens
- Rosa Parks
- George S. Patton, Jr.
- Charles Willson Peale
- William Penn
- Oliver Hazard Perry
- John J. Pershing
- Edgar Allan Poe
- Clark Poling
- John Russell Pope
- Elvis Presley
- Jeannette Rankin
- Ronald Reagan
- Walter Reed
- William Rehnquist
- Paul Revere
- Henry Hobson Richardson
- Hyman Rickover
- Sally Ride
- Matthew Ridgway
- Jackie Robinson
- Norman Rockwell
- Caesar Rodney
- Eleanor Roosevelt
- Franklin D. Roosevelt
- Theodore Roosevelt
- Betsy Ross
- Babe Ruth
- Sacagawea
- Jonas Salk
- John Singer Sargent
- Antonin Scalia
- Norman Schwarzkopf
- JunÃpero Serra
- Elizabeth Ann Seton
- Robert Gould Shaw
- Fulton Sheen
- Alan Shepard
- Frank Sinatra
- Margaret Chase Smith
- Bessie Smith
- Elizabeth Cady Stanton
- Jimmy Stewart
- Harriet Beecher Stowe
- Gilbert Stuart
- Anne Sullivan
- William Howard Taft
- Maria Tallchief
- Maxwell Taylor
- Tecumseh
- Kateri Tekakwitha
- Shirley Temple
- Nikola Tesla
- Jefferson Thomas
- Henry David Thoreau
- Jim Thorpe
- Augustus Tolton
- Alex Trebek
- Harry S. Truman
- Sojourner Truth
- Harriet Tubman
- Dorothy Vaughan
- C. T. Vivian
- John von Neumann
- Thomas Ustick Walter
- Sam Walton
- Booker T. Washington
- George Washington
- John Washington
- John Wayne
- Ida B. Wells-Barnett
- Phillis Wheatley
- Walt Whitman
- Laura Ingalls Wilder
- Roger Williams
- John Winthrop
- Frank Lloyd Wright
- Orville Wright
- Wilbur Wright
- Alvin C. York
- Cy Young
- Lorenzo de Zavala
