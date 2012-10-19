Read Bruce Springsteen's Open Letter Explaining Why He Supports Obama—Here's Today's Buzz

- Getty”Born in the USA” singer Bruce Springsteen, who is set to perform at Obama rallies in Ohio and Iowa on Thursday, posted an open letter on his website explaining why he supports Obama: “There is an ever increasing division of wealth in this country, with the benefits going more and more to the one per cent. For me, President Obama is our best choice to begin to reverse this harmful development.” To read the rest fo the letter, click here.
- Liberal Japanese director Koji Wakamatsu, who helmed more than 100 films, died at age 76 Wednesday from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a taxi while crossing a busy central Tokyo road last week.
- AMC’s “Mad Men” is doing “a secretive two-day shoot” in Hawaii, with speculation that it could be part of the sixth season premiere.
- flavour Flav was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon Wednesday after allegedly getting physical with his fiancé and then threatening her son with a knife. The rapper-turned-reality TV star was arrested and booked on two charges — felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanour domestic violence (battery).
- 25-year-old rapper Drake just graduated from high school, tweeting “97% on my final exam. 88% in the course. One of the greatest feelings in my entire life. As of tonight I have graduated high school!”
- Wyclef Jean’s Haiti charity may be defunct after mishandling $16 million in donations, but that isn’t stopping the 43-year-old from celebrating his birthday by posing nearly nude on a motorcycle to show off his buff bod.
- Uma Thurman just revealed her baby’s extremely long name for the first time: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson … but she’ll be called “Luna” for short. Phew.
