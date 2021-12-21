Britney Spears told the court about an apparent restraining order placed on her dad during testimony from her July conservatorship hearing

Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

In July 2021, Britney Spears spoke out against her conservatorship.

At the time, courtroom rules meant that only snippets of her testimony were publicly reported.

A full transcript of her remarks was released Tuesday, including telling the court about “restraining orders placed on my dad.”

Britney Spears told the court about an apparent restraining order filed against her father, Jamie Spears, according to newly released court documents.

Britney Spears’s full testimony at a hearing in July 2021 over her conservatorship was made public for the first time on Tuesday, revealing the singer’s anger over losing her financial freedom.

Spears’s 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November; her father was suspended from the conservatorship in September.

At the July hearing, Britney Spears testified as to why she wanted to take back control of her finances, and discussed her own personal issues growing up as a child star.

During that testimony, she referenced a restraining order against her father. According to previously released court documents filed in September by her attorney Mathew Rosengart, a domestic violence restraining order was filed against Jamie Spears in 2019.

“In August 2019, the Court issued a multi-year Domestic Violence Restraining Order against Mr. Spears requiring him to stay away from Ms. Spears’s children and the father of her children, thereby irreparably fracturing whatever tenuous relationship might have existed,” said the filing, previously reviewed by Insider.

Jamie Spears’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here’s what was in Britney Spears’s testimony, according to the new transcript:

She mentioned ‘restraining orders placed on my dad’

In her testimony, she accused her father of “breaking a huge door down to get my son and shaking him.”

‘I was always extremely scared of my dad’

Spears told the court she objected to her financial decisions being controlled by her father, Jamie.

‘Just fucking cruelty’

Spears described conditions at the mental health facilities she stayed at as beyond abusive.

Car keys were taken away

Spears accused her father of having car keys taken away for eight months after she was pulled over for speeding.

Spears objected to more psych evaluations

Spears explained that she submitted to past evaluations with the expectation that she would regain her independence, which never came. “It was just a way to keep me working,” she said.

‘I’m not a perfect person’

Spears attributed some of her past mistakes to crazy-making behavior on the part of her family.