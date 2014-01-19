Here's A Hilarious Way To Read A Book If You're Used To Looking At Twitter All Of The Time

Caroline Moss

If you’ve ever felt like you read your Twitter feed more than you read actual books, here’s a humorous tip to get you back on your literary game.

We first saw this tweet via Twitter user Mike Byhoff.

The tweet was sent on Saturday morning and has about 1,500 retweets:

Makes sense! The sentences in the book magically become tiny tweets, and it looks just like your streaming timeline.

Let’s look at that image again:

Twitter BookTwitter

