Read the email Blue Origin’s CEO sent to staff addressing allegations of sexism, safety risks and a toxic work culture

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith responded to allegations of a toxic workplace in a companywide email.

Smith called allegations that the company ignored safety concerns “uninformed and simply incorrect.”

The internal email comes after an open letter from “current and former employees” alleged the company dismissed safety concerns and sexism.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith on Thursday sent an email to staff addressing allegations that Jeff Bezos’ space firm fosters a toxic work culture, saying the criticisms require “reflection and humility.”

An open letter that went public earlier that day accused the space company of neglecting safety concerns and creating a sexist environment. The open letter said it had been co-written by 21 current and former Blue Origin employees and pointed out two executives at the company who had been allegedly repeatedly reported for sexual harassment. It also said employees’ concerns over the safety of the rockets had been ignored in Bezos’ race to compete with SpaceX and Virgin Galactic.

In an internal email to staff sent after the letter’s release, Smith said he hoped to “reassure” employees that the company was on track when it came to addressing the safety of its rockets – claims which he calls “uninformed and simply incorrect.” CNBC was the first to report on Smith’s email, but a Blue Origin spokesperson sent the note to Insider.

Smith also said the company does not tolerate harassment or discrimination in its workplace. The CEO encouraged workers to come to him with their concerns, acknowledging one of the company’s core values is always striving to improve itself and incorporate constructive criticism.

“It is particularly difficult and painful, for me, to hear claims being levied that attempt to characterize our entire team in a way that doesn’t align with the character and capability that I see at Blue Origin every day.” Smith wrote. “I welcome and encourage any member of Team Blue to speak directly with me if they have any concerns on any topic at any time.”

The only employee from the letter who identified themselves – former head of employee communications, Alexandra Abrams – told CBS she often felt that employees’ concerns at the company went unheard. She cited non-disclosure policies that she felt took away workers’ voice, as well as harassment reports and over 1,000 documented safety issues with the company’s rocket that she said were not always addressed.

“You cannot create a culture of safety and a culture of fear at the same time,” Abrams told CBS. “They are incompatible”

Read Smith’s full response to the allegations against the company

This message is intended for Team Blue.

A reminder that this is an internal communication and, like all internal communications, is not to be shared or transmitted outside of Blue.

Team Blue,

Today, you may have seen that some claims were made against our team.

As with any criticism, whether personal or professional, and whether the criticism is fair or baseless, it is never easy to hear. It requires reflection and humility to sort through what is useful and what is not.

It is particularly difficult and painful, for me, to hear claims being levied that attempt to characterize our entire team in a way that doesn’t align with the character and capability that I see at Blue Origin every day.

Yet, one of our Blue Leadership Principles states that

“Leaders are sincerely open-minded, and examine their own strongest convictions with humility. They value diversity, in all of its forms, since different viewpoints result in novel ideas. Their openness enables them to trust those around them – and to earn the trust of others in turn.”

We wrote and published that principle, and others, and will today, and always, be self-critical and hold ourselves to the highest standard.

While we reflect on what we can learn and improve, I do want to reassure the team on a few points.

First, the New Shepard team went through a methodical and pain-staking process to certify our vehicle for First Human Flight. Anyone that claims otherwise is uninformed and simply incorrect. That team is appropriately proud of the work they’ve done and we should be as well.

It should also be emphatically stated that we have no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide numerous avenues including a 24/7 anonymous hotline for employees, we investigate and act on any findings, and we will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct. As always, I welcome and encourage any member of Team Blue to speak directly with me if they have any concerns on any topic at any time.

Finally, it should never be doubted that we have an amazing team that is doing amazing work. Our team is comprised of the best and brightest professionals in the aerospace industry. People who are dedicated, work hard and are passionate about our mission.

We’ll continue to rapidly grow that talented team, stay focused on our efforts, and support each other. And, step by step, we will make even greater strides.

Gradatim Ferociter,

Bob

