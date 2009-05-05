Read And Then Ignore Apple-Twitter Buyout rumours

- rumour: Forget Google, now Apple wants to buy Twitter [TechCrunch]
- Ignore Michael Arrington’s rumormongering about Twitter [BoomTown]
- Sprint will blow it with the Palm Pre, history shows [epicentre]
- Video World of Warcraft working on an iPhone [Kotaku]
- Is Yahoo Video done? [Valleywag]
- Can Chevy Chase be NBC’s new Alec Baldwin? [The Daily Beast]
- Chicago investment banker reviews Sun-Times Media Group’s books [Dealbook]
Photo: Birdfreak.com
