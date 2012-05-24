READ: Alan Simpson's Hilarious Letter Attacking 'Greedy Geezers' Over Social Security Reform

President Obama’s former debt expert Alan Simpson isn’t pulling any punches now that he is safely retired from public office.



The former Republican Senator’s latest beef is with the California Alliance for Retired Americans, a senior citizens’ group that isn’t very fond of Simpson’s deficit-reduction plans.

The dislike is apparently mutual. In a profanity-laced letter sent last month, Simpson attacked the group as a bunch of “greedy geezers” and demanded they “read the damn report.”

Several news outlets obtained a copy of the letter today, and it’s hilarious.

Read the full text below, courtesy of Politico:

To Whom It May Concern:

Erskine Bowles and I thoroughly enjoyed our time on the West Coast and received an excellent reception from folks — at least those who are using their heads and have given up using emotion, fear, guilt or racism to juice up their troops. Your little flyer entitled “Bowles! Simpson! Stop using the deficit as a phony excuse to gut our Social Security!” is one of the phoniest excuses for a “flyer” I have ever seen. You use the faces of young people, who are the ones who are going to get gutted while you continue to push out your blather and drivel. My suggestion to you — an honest one — read the damn report. The Moment of Truth — 67 pages, and then tell me if we’re not doing the right thing with Social Security. What a wretched group of seniors you must be to use the faces of the very people that we are trying to save, while the “greedy geezers” like you use them as a tool and a front for your nefarious bunch of crap. You must feel some sense of shame for shoveling out this bulls**t. Read the latest news from the Social Security Trustees. The Social Security System will now “hit the skids” in 2033 instead of 2036. If you can’t understand all of this you need a pane of glass in your naval so you can see out during the day! Read the report. Get back to me. My address is below.

If you don’t read the report, — as Ebenezer Scrooge said in the Christmas Carol, “Haunt me no longer!”

Best regards,

Alan Simpson

