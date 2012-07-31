Read A Deleted Scene From 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Rises

Though it was nearly a three hour film, it’s no surprise that Christopher Nolan‘s “The Dark Knight Rises” had content cut from the final film. We’re now getting a look at one of the scenes from the the original script taking place between Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) and Miranda Tate (Marion Cotillard) prior to Bruce Wayne‘s meeting with Fox.



It doesn’t add a lot to the film, other than some context that Miranda / Talia had in depth knowledge of Daggett‘s plans to acquire shares of Wayne Enterprises, a clue early on she may be aligned with Bane.

Comicbookmovie.com first posted the script after spotting it from Twitter user @antovolk.

The scene comes from the forthcoming book The Dark Knight Trilogy: The Complete Screenplays With Storyboards.

Check out the script below:

Photo: Warner Bros. / The Dark Knight Trilogy: The Complete Screenplays with Storyboards

