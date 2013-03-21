How To Charge Your iPhone By Turning A Crank

The Reactor iPhone case lets you charge your iPhone 5 by turning a crank to keep your phone juiced up until you find an outlet.



It’s only a concept at this point. The guys behind it are seeking crowdfunding to help bring it to market via Crowdsupply.

You can snag one for $129 and a limited number of “early bird” cases are available for $99.

Check out the pitch video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.