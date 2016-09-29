This tilting house expects its roommates to keep balanced

Ward Shelley and Alex Schweder are known for their fantastic performance installations based on cooperation and balance. Their newest is no exception. They have created a railroad-style home, called ReActor House, that turns slowly, and tilts on it’s single supporting column. When the two artists in residence move, it can throw the home off-balance. The performance is visible at OMI Art Center in Hudson Valley, New York from October 6th to October 10th.

