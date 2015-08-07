The Internet does not like the new Time Magazine cover about virtual reality

This week’s Time Magazine cover features Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey for a story billed as “The Surprising Joy of Virtual Reality.”

The cover story is supposed to herald a watershed moment for virtual reality, as companies like Facebook (which owns Oculus), HTC, Google, and Sony try to transform the technology from a geeky pastime for gamers into a mainstream phenomenon.

But, hoo boy, just look at this cover:

If this is supposed to make virtual reality look cool, it’s failed miserably. It’s true that virtual reality is primarily going to be a hobby for hardcore PC enthusiasts at first, but this cover makes it look like the least fun, least cool thing anybody in their right mind would possibly do — not the wave of the future.

The wits on Twitter have their own takes:

my future train ride every morning tbh pic.twitter.com/hIUamyFQ4Y

— darth!™ (@darth) August 6, 2015

And then there’s this amazing gif, courtesy of TechCrunch’s Greg Kumparak:

Engadget made its own cutout of Luckey, if you want to get creative.

