The Internet does not like the new Time Magazine cover about virtual reality

This week’s Time Magazine cover features Oculus VR founder Palmer Luckey for a story billed as “The Surprising Joy of Virtual Reality.” 

The cover story is supposed to herald a watershed moment for virtual reality, as companies like Facebook (which owns Oculus), HTC, Google, and Sony try to transform the technology from a geeky pastime for gamers into a mainstream phenomenon. 

If this is supposed to make virtual reality look cool, it’s failed miserably. It’s true that virtual reality is primarily going to be a hobby for hardcore PC enthusiasts at first, but this cover makes it look like the least fun, least cool thing anybody in their right mind would possibly do  — not the wave of the future.

The wits on Twitter have their own takes:

 

And then there’s this amazing gif, courtesy of TechCrunch’s Greg Kumparak:

Palmer luckey cyberspace oculusPlay GIFGreg Kumparak

Engadget made its own cutout of Luckey, if you want to get creative.

