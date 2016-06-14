Powerful displays of love and support for the victims of the Orlando shooting

On Sunday, a shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub left 50 dead and 53 wounded.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and the worst act of terrorism on American soil since September 11, 2001.

In the aftermath of this horrific attack, organisations and individuals the world over have found ways to show support for the victims, their loved ones, and the LGBT community at large. Here are some of the most moving tributes thus far:

Participants in Los Angeles’ annual pride parade acknowledged the attack during a day usually reserved for celebration.

PostbyLA Pride.

San Francisco’s City Hall displayed the colours of the LGBT pride flag.

Blood donors lined up to help the wounded victims.

Some good: a video of the line to give blood in Orlando right now (taken by my best bud) pic.twitter.com/0jx8JKvm6D

— Ariana Bacle (@iambacle) June 12, 2016

In Berlin, white roses were wrapped in pride flags at a makeshift memorial.

Author J.K. Rowling mourned the loss of a young man who operated the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Luis Vielma worked on the Harry Potter ride at Universal. He was 22 years old. I can’t stop crying. #Orlando pic.twitter.com/Nz2ZCWxNsS

— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2016

One World Trade Center lit up in the pride flag’s colours.

Mourners lit candles and wrote messages at a vigil in Hong Kong.

The cast of “Hamilton” performed without prop guns during the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night.

Tonys: ‘Hamilton’ to remove prop guns from telecast number in response to Orlando shooting https://t.co/xH2tlXFFZO pic.twitter.com/sMmGQvpsap

— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2016

The Orlando Gay Chorus performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at a prayer vigil for the victims at Joy Metropolitan Community Church.

Solidarity

A prayer vigil to honour the victims from Pulse was held at the Joy Metropolitan Community Church. Orlando Gay Chorus sang “You”ll Never Walk Alone” in honour of those who where affected by the tragedy.Solidarity by J.D. Casto is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Licence.

Posted by Orlando Gay Chorus on Sunday, June 12, 2016

The Orlando Eye lit up in pride colours.

The Newtown Action Alliance, an organisation formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2014, held a roadside vigil.

New Yorkers created an impromptu memorial at the Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 riots that catalyzed the LGBT civil rights movement.

Adele cried as she dedicated her concert in Antwerp, Belgium, to the victims.



Adele performing her first show in Antwerp. She dedicated her show to the victims of the Orlando shooting at 2.25″

Posted by Aaron Mc Manus on Sunday, June 12, 2016

Mourners observed a moment of silence at a vigil in Atlanta, Georgia.

A Muslim man donated blood to help wounded victims, despite the fact that he is fasting for Ramadan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.