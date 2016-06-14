Powerful displays of love and support for the victims of the Orlando shooting

Caroline Praderio

On Sunday, a shooting at an Orlando gay nightclub left 50 dead and 53 wounded
It was the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and the worst act of terrorism on American soil since September 11, 2001.
In the aftermath of this horrific attack, organisations and individuals the world over have found ways to show support for the victims, their loved ones, and the LGBT community at large. Here are some of the most moving tributes thus far:

Participants in Los Angeles’ annual pride parade acknowledged the attack during a day usually reserved for celebration.

PostbyLA Pride.

San Francisco’s City Hall displayed the colours of the LGBT pride flag.

PostbyScott Wiener.

Blood donors lined up to help the wounded victims. 

In Berlin, white roses were wrapped in pride flags at a makeshift memorial. 

GettyImages 539862294Getty Images/Adam Berry

Author J.K. Rowling mourned the loss of a young man who operated the “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” ride  at Universal Studios in Orlando. 

One World Trade Center lit up in the pride flag’s colours. 

PostbyMichael Von Irvin RN-mba.

Mourners lit candles and wrote messages at a vigil in Hong Kong. 

GettyImages 539861394Getty Images/Anthony Kwan

The cast of “Hamilton” performed without prop guns during the Tony Awards telecast on Sunday night.

The Orlando Gay Chorus performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at a prayer vigil for the victims at Joy Metropolitan Community Church. 

 

Solidarity
A prayer vigil to honour the victims from Pulse was held at the Joy Metropolitan Community Church. Orlando Gay Chorus sang “You”ll Never Walk Alone” in honour of those who where affected by the tragedy.Solidarity by J.D. Casto is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International Licence.
Posted by Orlando Gay Chorus on Sunday, June 12, 2016

The Orlando Eye lit up in pride colours.

The Newtown Action Alliance, an organisation formed after the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2014, held a roadside vigil. 

PostbyNewtown Action Alliance.

New Yorkers created an impromptu memorial at the Stonewall Inn, the site of the 1969 riots that catalyzed the LGBT civil rights movement. 

PostbyJulia Peaches.

Adele cried as she dedicated her concert in Antwerp, Belgium, to the victims. 


Adele performing her first show in Antwerp. She dedicated her show to the victims of the Orlando shooting at 2.25″
Posted by Aaron Mc Manus on Sunday, June 12, 2016

Mourners observed a moment of silence at a vigil in Atlanta, Georgia.

A Muslim man donated blood to help wounded victims, despite the fact that he is fasting for Ramadan. 

PostbyMahmoud ElAwadi.

NOW WATCH: ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda paid tribute to the Orlando shooting victims with a stirring speech

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.