Ivy League acceptances and rejections are out -- here's how students are taking the news

Jeremy Berke, Catherine Rice

Thousands of high-school seniors learned if they were accepted into their dream schools around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Their reactions reflected a range of emotions as they posted their fate on Twitter.

First, the ecstatic ones:

 

 

  

 

And those who took their rejections with a little humour:

 

 

 

 

There are also the lucky ones who have a tough choice to make:

 

 

 

 

 

 Some took to Twitter to support their friends or family members:

 

 

 

 And the new admits were welcomed by their communities:

 

 

 

