Ivy League acceptances and rejections are out -- here's how students are taking the news

Thousands of high-school seniors learned if they were accepted into their dream schools around 5 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Their reactions reflected a range of emotions as they posted their fate on Twitter.

First, the ecstatic ones:

And those who took their rejections with a little humour:

There are also the lucky ones who have a tough choice to make:

Some took to Twitter to support their friends or family members:

And the new admits were welcomed by their communities:

I REALLY GOT INTO YALE!!! I’m still in disbelief ???? All my praise goes to God ???????? #Yale2021 #ivyleague pic.twitter.com/sEZwOIm05k

— darla (@DarlahhDarlahh) March 31, 2017

Um, guys…I just got into Yale!! #Yale2021 WHAT IS THIS?! ????????????

— Amy DeLaBruere (@amy_delab) March 30, 2017

It was an honour to be rejected by Brown!!!???? #IvyDay

— Elizabeth Pekar (@lizziepekar36) March 30, 2017

Dear Harvard, I have completed my thinking and I am very sorry to inform u that it is YOUR LOSS! The best is yet to come!!#Harvard2021 pic.twitter.com/LnWDtkTbb0

— Crystalline (@crystalline_asa) March 30, 2017

Congrats to the new Yalies!! So excited to be able to possibly meet you guys next year! #YaleRD #Yale2021 pic.twitter.com/0Kdm6NC5DR

— Caleb Kim (@everydayisokayy) March 30, 2017

