Here's what some of the biggest names in business are saying after the election upset

JP Yim/Getty Images Here’s what top business leaders had to say about Trump’s win.

Donald Trump managed to pull off a major political upset Tuesday night, securing 270 electoral votes and winning the presidency.

As the results rolled in, many took to social media to weigh in on the Republican businessman’s victory. Trump himself took back control of his preferred social media platform to announce the win and change his Twitter bio to read “president-elect of the United States.”

Among the Twitter commenters were some of the biggest names in business today.

Here’s what top business leaders tweeted about Trump’s win:

Richard Branson, Virgin founder

It is not up to one man to shape the world we live in — it is up to all of us https://t.co/7vjXexZzhT pic.twitter.com/tGcSK7sG9a

— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 9, 2016

Mark Cuban, “Shark Tank” investor and Dallas Mavericks owner

We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016

Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” investor and O’Leary Funds co-founder

Daymond John, “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU CEO

Just giving you more facts:https://t.co/nt4yucbAxd

— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) November 8, 2016

Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp CEO and co-founder

As I watch the election returns this comes to mind https://t.co/GAf8v7gRg5

— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) November 9, 2016

Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO

U.S. in election process so long, easy to lose sight of what matters: Our collective ingenuity, resilience & resolve. Next play, America.

— Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) November 9, 2016

Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO

Congratulations President Trump. This is what makes America great—our democracy. Now is the time for us to come together as one country.

— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 9, 2016

