Here's what some of the biggest names in business are saying after the election upset

Áine Cain
Richard Branson CEO VirginJP Yim/Getty ImagesHere’s what top business leaders had to say about Trump’s win.

Donald Trump managed to pull off a major political upset Tuesday night, securing 270 electoral votes and winning the presidency.

As the results rolled in, many took to social media to weigh in on the Republican businessman’s victory. Trump himself took back control of his preferred social media platform to announce the win and change his Twitter bio to read “president-elect of the United States.”

Among the Twitter commenters were some of the biggest names in business today.

Here’s what top business leaders tweeted about Trump’s win:

Richard Branson, Virgin founder

Mark Cuban, “Shark Tank” investor and Dallas Mavericks owner

Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” investor and O’Leary Funds co-founder

Daymond John, “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU CEO

Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp CEO and co-founder

Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO

 

Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO

 

