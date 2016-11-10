Here's what some of the biggest names in business are saying after the election upset

Donald Trump managed to pull off a major political upset Tuesday night, securing 270 electoral votes and winning the presidency.
As the results rolled in, many took to social media to weigh in on the Republican businessman’s victory. Trump himself took back control of his preferred social media platform to announce the win and change his Twitter bio to read “president-elect of the United States.”
Among the Twitter commenters were some of the biggest names in business today.
Here’s what top business leaders tweeted about Trump’s win:
Richard Branson, Virgin founder
It is not up to one man to shape the world we live in — it is up to all of us https://t.co/7vjXexZzhT pic.twitter.com/tGcSK7sG9a
— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 9, 2016
Mark Cuban, “Shark Tank” investor and Dallas Mavericks owner
We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance. Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016
Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank” investor and O’Leary Funds co-founder
It’s over, there are 3 losers tonight hillaryclinton #pressIntegrity and #polsters they all lost… https://t.co/CTwSDAIZgE
— Kevin O’Leary (@kevinolearytv) November 9, 2016
Daymond John, “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU CEO
Just giving you more facts:https://t.co/nt4yucbAxd
— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) November 8, 2016
Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp CEO and co-founder
As I watch the election returns this comes to mind https://t.co/GAf8v7gRg5
— Jeremy Stoppelman (@jeremys) November 9, 2016
Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO
U.S. in election process so long, easy to lose sight of what matters: Our collective ingenuity, resilience & resolve. Next play, America.
— Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) November 9, 2016
Marc Benioff, Salesforce CEO
Congratulations President Trump. This is what makes America great—our democracy. Now is the time for us to come together as one country.
— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 9, 2016
