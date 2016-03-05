Here's how to swap out Facebook's new reaction emojis for 'angry,' 'sad,' or 'wow' Donald Trump faces

Late last month, Facebook rolled out its new “emoji reactions” feature, which lets you respond to a post with a series of animated faces instead of just “liking” it.

And while those reactions are cute, an enterprising developer has found a way to make them better: swapping out Facebook’s standard cartoon faces out for different Trump faces, or Pokemon, or whatever someone can think up next.

Here’s how it works.

First you have to download the “Reaction Packs” browser extension for either Chrome or Firefox. Once that’s done, you can swap out the default reactions for any of the custom packs that either the creators, or other developers, have uploaded. The extension launched with three: Trump, Pokemon, and Soot Sprites.

The Trump ones are particularly brilliant. However you feel about the Republican frontrunner, he does have truly incredible facial reactions. Just check out what his pack looks like:

And here is the Pokemon version:

And for reference, here are the standard Facebook offerings:

We should note that the customised emojis will basically transform all the emojis that you see in your own News Feed, but they will not appear as Trump or Pokemon in your friends’ feeds when you use an emoji to react to someone else’s post (unless your friends have also downloaded the Reaction Packs). Still, it’s a great way to add a touch of humour to your feed.

