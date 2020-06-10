Selena Gomez-produced rom-com 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' is opening in theatres a week before 'Tenet' and reaction on if it's safe to go back to the movies is mixed

Lina Kallerus/CTMG Dacre Montgomery and Geraldine Viswanathan in ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery.’

On Tuesday, Sony announced that it will be releasing the rom-com “The Broken Hearts Gallery,” executive produced by Selena Gomez.

It marks the first major studio release of the summer, as it comes out a week before the highly anticipated “Tenet.”

But will audiences show up?

Reaction on if it’s safe to go back to movie theatres was mixed after the news about “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

Sony announced on Tuesday that it is jumping ahead of the highly anticipated thriller “Tenet” and opening its romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery” in theatres on July 10, a week before the Christopher Nolan movie.

Sony is touting the movie, executive produced by Selena Gomez, as the first major studio wide release of the summer. It will open nine days after the Russell Crowe thriller “Unhinged,” which will be the first high profile release to go in theatres since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world.

“The Broken Hearts Gallery” is the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky (previously she was a story editor and writer on “Gossip Girl”) and stars Geraldine Viswanathan (“Blockers,” “Hala,” “Bad Education”) as a twentysomething New York City art gallery assistant who is an “emotional hoarder.” After her latest breakup, she decides to create a pop-up space filled with “items love has left behind,” according to the press release.

“Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed,” Gomez said in the release. “Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people’s concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists’ recommendations and consider others’ health and safety while enjoying the movie theatre experience.”

Hollywood certainly is trying to get back to normal with theatrical releases beginning to fill the July calendar. Also on Tuesday, AMC, the largest theatre chain in the country, announced it plans to reopen most of its locations in July.

But are audiences ready to go back?

The experience will certainly be a unique one. Theatres that are already open in areas of the country are obeying state and CDC regulations by not operating at full capacity, practicing social distancing, and having staff wear masks.

When “The Broken Hearts Gallery” news broke yesterday, the reaction online was mixed. Some people think it’s just plain foolish to go back to a movie theatre at this point.

The race to be the “first big studio theatrical release of the summer!!!” is so misguided and dangerous. https://t.co/AAnsBriwr7 — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 9, 2020

Wow the audience for The Broken Hearts Gallery and Unhinged in July at theaters is crazy packed! Everyone’s gonna go! pic.twitter.com/6P3qsysSsO — Jack Sloane (@jack_sloane17) June 9, 2020

However, many Selena Gomez fans say they are going.

COMING FOR THE OSCARS — ‘ (@littleselss) June 10, 2020

Me being the first in line to see the broken hearts gallery because I want to support every project selena does pic.twitter.com/50SY9zugCd — Karla is Rare ???? (@SelxTayxAri) June 10, 2020

LMAO why are people so mad though ???????? — SOFI cant do life any longer (@sxsoff) June 10, 2020

And others think it’s the right kind of movie to get us all moving forward about feeling OK to go to theatres.

Believe the hype. Sony plans to drop Natalie Krinsky's directorial debut, THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY, a romantic comedy, on July 10, making it the first major studio release of the summer. Low-budget romcom…that's a pretty safe bet. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) June 9, 2020

The Broken Hearts Gallery is just the canary in the coal mine. It will actually help the Nolan film, I’m thinking. People will have a week to get used to the idea of going back. — Daniel Humphrey (@danielihumphrey) June 10, 2020

It’s clear there will not be a mass dash back to the theatres next month. It will be a slow, gradual process for mass audiences to feel comfortable to go to the movies again. But if all goes according to plan there are lots of big titles to choose from as we get deeper into the summer, including “Mulan” on July 24, “Wonder Woman 1984” on August 14, “Bill & Ted Face the Music” on August 21, and “A Quiet Place Part II” on September 4.

