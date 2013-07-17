New Technology Could Make It Possible To Fly Anywhere In The World In 4 Hours

A rendering of Reaction Engines’ aircraft taking off.

British aerospace firm Reaction Engines is working on an aircraft it believes would be able to take passengers anywhere in the world in just four hours.



The vehicle would also be able to fly in outer space.

Reaction Engines says there’s only one truly new technology in the aircraft that makes those things possible: the precooler.

In a new video, chief engineer Alan Bond explains how the ability to cool air entering the new “Sabre” engine system by more than 1,000 degrees Celsius in .01 seconds would allow a jet engine to run at higher power than what is possible today.

More power = more speed. Enough to fly at Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, “pretty easily,” Bond says.

The Telegraph explained the technology in an article in late 2012:

The breakthrough technology is a cooling system which uses an array of thin pipes, arranged in a “swirl” pattern and filled with condensed helium, to extract heat from air and cool it to minus 150C before it enters the engine.

In normal circumstances, this would cause moisture in the air to freeze, coating the engine with frost, but the company has also developed a method which prevents this from happening.

The company eventually hopes to use its cooling technology to build a plane that can transport 300 passengers and flies like a rocket. It will “transform high-speed aviation,” Bond says, adding, “we have no competitors. We are unique.”

The company is currently in the process of testing the system.

Watch:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.