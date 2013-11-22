If You're Tired Of Snapchat, Check Out This Messaging App That Has Even More Features

Between turning down a

$3 billion acquisition offer from Facebookand the

ongoing legal battle between its co-founders, Snapchat is all over the news lately.

The self-destructing photo messaging app has been pretty popular, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find a good alternative.

React Messenger is a new iPhone app that puts a unique spin on selfies. The startup’s focus is on combining stickers and selfies for its own messaging service. It’s like a hybrid between Snapchat and regular text messaging. We first heard of React Messenger from TechCrunch.

Friends can chat with each other as icons capturing real time emotions. The program is free to download from the App Store. It has potential to expand on its features since it still is in beta, but check out our walkthrough of the app below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.