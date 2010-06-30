Recent IPO ReachLocal Is A Secret Bargain, Says Citi's Mahaney

Newly-public ReachLocal is a bargain for investors, says Citi Investment Research’s Mark Mahaney in his initial report on the company.



ReachLocal helps small businesses with their online marketing strategies.

The company has almost 16,000 clients, and Citi says it is the clear leader in its industry.

Mark’s price target is $19, about 37% above where ReachLocal is trading now.

To make the bullish case, Mark cites positive customer feedback, room for growth, the decline of print, and the fact that no insiders sold stock during the companies IPO.

80% of Reachlocal's customers are satified and aren't interested in shopping around for another partner This just in: print advertising is in decline 78% of those surveyed haven't tried Reachlocal yet. Many local businesses aren't advertising much, or even at all. Citi sees this as a potential hurdle, but also a sign that local online advertising has a lot of growth potential. Most SMBs handle their own online marketing. Again, that's a challenge, but shows how much bigger this market could get. 84% of local businesses either handle their own online marketing, or don't market themselves online at all. No insiders sold any shares in the IPO On average, ReachLocal's customers spend between $500 and $3,000 per month on online marketing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.