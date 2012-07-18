Inside The Sold-Out Poker Tournament Attended By Whitney Tilson, David Einhorn, And Other Hedge Fund Big Shots

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Hundreds of hedge funders, bankers and many others filled up Manhattan’s gorgeous Gotham Hall last night for a sold out charity poker tournament. REACH (Rewarding Achievement)–a nonprofit co-founded by T2 Partner’s Whitney Tilson and funded by Bill Ackman–hosted its third annual “Take ‘Em to School Poker Tournament.”



REACH’s mission is to help students from under-served schools in New York City get into college by taking Advanced Placement (AP) courses and passing the AP exams. To achieve this, REACH offers free Saturday AP prep courses at Baruch College to students from 30 different City schools. In return, the students get a Subway sandwich.

To date, the nonprofit has had nearly 19,000 students participate in its workshops.

The annual poker tournament attended by Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn and pro poker player Andy Frankenberger is REACH’s main fundraiser.

We attended last night’s tournament and it was awesome. And if you missed it, we’ve got all the photos you need right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.