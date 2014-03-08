This Chart Shows That When Facebook Changed How The News Feed Works It Killed Brand Pages [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

A new study from [email protected] quantifies a phenomenon brands and agencies were already displeased with: the steep decline in Facebook reach they were able to get without paying for promotion. Organic reach, the percentage of the people who have liked a page who are then able to see the page’s average post in their newsfeeds, has been cut in half since October, the study found. In analysing 106 big brand pages, [email protected] found that organic reach plummeted from 12.05% in October to 6.15% in February, a result of Facebook tweaking its newsfeed algorithm.

Some news out of TBWA\Chiat\Day this morning. Team Backslash is bringing TBWA\Helsinki’s Martin Mohr to the New York office to lead digital creative across clients. Also, TBWA announced its Digital Arts Network is expanding with five new offices in Brazil, Israel, Russia, Spain, and Switzerland, bringing the DAN from 18 offices to 23.

Arnold NYC’s Aaron Griffiths, chief creative officer for clients like St. Ives, has left the agency after two years.

Oreo will use Twitter trends to trigger 3D-printed Oreos at South By Southwest.

A new campaign for Corona Light by Goodby Silverstein & Partners is touting the beer as “the light beer you can actually taste.”

IPG Mediabrands and TubeMogul have created an ad-tech apprenticeship that includes six-month rotations at each of the companies.

Lowe Campbell Ewald chief digital officer Ken Burbary is no longer with the agency, according to AgencySpy.

Digiday looks at some of the best brand mascot Twitter bios.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.