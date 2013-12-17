REA Group CEO Greg Ellis Has Quit To Take Up A Job Overseas

REA Group CEO Greg Ellis has resigned from the company to take up a new job overseas.

A company spokesperson would not disclose details of his new appointment, stating only that it was at an organisation that “is not a competitor to REA”.

Ellis has been CEO and MD of the ASX-listed online real estate listing company since 2008. He was previously Microsoft’s marketing director for Asia.

REA Group’s share price has grown by 700% during Ellis’ five years at the helm, to close at $40.53 yesterday.

Ellis was paid a total of $1.7 million in the most recent financial year, with performance bonuses accounting for the increase from $1.25 million the year prior.

REA Group said today that it would begin looking for a replacement and that Ellis would remain in his role until a successor was appointed.

Shares opened down 6.3% at $37.98 after the announcement.

