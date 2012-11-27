Retimer Glasses That Can Cure Jet Lag

These are the Retimer spectacles developed by a team of sleep psychologists at Australia’s Flinders University.



Why We Love Them: These glasses emit a green light that’s believed to reset the body’s internal clock. The product was developed through 25 years of research, and is said to help reduce jet lag, increase energy in the winter months, overcome sleeplessness, and manage fatigue, especially for shift workers.

The glasses have a lightweight design, rechargeable battery, and a USB cable for charging. The light source is soft, so you can still read and work while you wear them, and they can easily fit over your regular reading glasses. The Retimer also comes with a carrying case and a frequent flyer calculator that calculates when to use the device for optimal results to counter jet lag.

Photo: Re-Timer

Where To Buy: Available through the Re-Timer website.

Cost: $286.

