REPORT: The 'You F---ing Americans' Banker At Standard Chartered Has Been Identified

The banker who allegedly uttered the most shocking, expletive filled statement in the complaint against British bank Standard Chartered has been identified as Richard Meddings, Michelle Celarier of the NY Post reports.Earlier this week, New York regulators accused the bank of funelling hundreds of millions of dollars to U.S. enemy, Iran.



You can read the complaint here.

In the complaint, one executive allegedly said: “You f—ing Americans. Who are you to tell us, the rest of the world, that we’re not going to deal with Iranians?”

The executive was responding to concerns that doing business with Iran would hurt the bank’s reputation

In the complaint, the speaker was identified only as the bank’s finance director. The man who held that position at the time (2006) was Richard Meddings, a 54 year-old Oxford grad.

According to his executive profile at Bloomberg, Meddings has worked all over the financial services industry. Before working as a finance director at Standard Chartered he was head of Finance, Corporate Treasury and Corporate Development, Head of Growth and Governance across Africa, Middle East, Pakistan, United Kingdom, Europe and the Americas and Head of Risk, Group Special Asset Management, Legal and Compliance at the bank.

That’s quite a career, and it’s not the end. He also worked at Barclays where he was COO of Private Clients.

Additionally, he sits on the Governing Council of the International Chamber of Commerce, United Kingdom and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.

