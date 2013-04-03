Jefferies CEO Sent His Staff A Memo About How He Was Getting Slammed In The Press For Opposing A Rooftop Bar

The view from Handler’s apartment.

Last week DNA Info reported that Richard Handler, the CEO of Jefferies, is trying to stop the construction of a rooftop view that would block the gorgeous panoramic view from his penthouse.



It’s not the prettiest case on the planet — Handsomely paid Wall Street CEO rages against local business owner etc., and apparently the press’ characterization of his actions has made Handler uncomfortable.

Blog Here’s The City obtained a memo Handler sent to his staff apologizing for the “distractions” his lawsuit caused and explaining that the media distorted his compensation.

From the letter:

On top of this, while I was finally away for a few days last week with my family, I came home to find myself portrayed as a “tone-deaf one-percenter” as the papers claimed I sued the City of New York for slightly obstructing the view from my apartment. Obviously, this is a huge distortion as well. I took the lead to help our neighbourhood oppose what we know will be a major nuisance and disruption to our lives, and you can be assured we are not going after the City in any way and are only asking for their help in dealing with a huge potential problem. The short of it is that we want to stop a developer from putting up a rooftop bar that would allow 3,000 people to party until 4 am, seven days a week, with no limitation on live music – right in the middle of where we live.

So what would you do?

