Bear Stearns Alum Explains How Experience On Wall Street Will Help Her Win Survivor

Bear Stearns alum Roberta “RC” Saint-Amour is a contestant on this season’s “Survivor: Philippines”, which airs tonight at 8/7c on CBS. The 27-year-old investment banker says her experience playing with the “big boys” on Wall Street will help her win the reality television game show.



“I think finance has really prepared me for being on ‘Survivor’. If I can handle the Wall Street world where people are trying to constantly back-stab you and get ahead in their career and I know how to play with the big boys I can certainly play with the little boys here in the ‘Survivor’ sandbox,” Saint-Armour said in video promo for the show.

In an interview with Newsday, she said she lost her i-banking job at Landmark Ventures while she was away filming the show.

“They replaced me while I was gone, and I came back to no job, which was a little devastating — that’s the hardest part you go through with this wonderful experience: The sacrifices you make in order to have your dream come true. It’s tough sometimes, but I try not to think about it,” Saint-Armour told Newsday’s Verne Gay in an interview.

She worked at LMV Capital Corp from February 2012 to May 2012, FINRA records show.

Here’s some more information with have on Saint-Armour:

She was featured in New York Magazine’s “Hedge Funds’ Hottest Assets: The Ladies of Investor Relations.”

She’s part of something called “2 Beauties and a Banker.” We’re not really sure what that is, but you can watch her doing a photo shoot in her bikini here.

She graduated from Wellesley in 2007. While she was there, she won the 112th annual hoop rolling competition.

