Bone Up On The 9 Possible Scenarios For A Greek Bailout

Europe is in complete financial chaos over the on again, off again bail out of Greece.



While one moment one European representative says that the government will do everything to help the country, the next the Germans call in and say no way.

RBS has a breakdown of the 9 ways this thing can pan out, including who is going to win and lose in each scenario.

Loans from other EMU Treasury's How: All Euro Treasuries maintain cash & engage in regular inter-government loans of a short term nature. These could be expanded in tenor if necessary to provide bridge financing. This would not be illegal under EU laws. Terms and Conditions: This is likely to be a stop- gap measure and so is likely to be subject to only limited conditionality. Good for EMU Long Term?: Ambiguous as we may not find out about these loans for some time and as a stop gap measure there will be new developments that we need to watch intensely. Market impact on Greece: If this information was public knowledge the impact may be initially a widener given evidence of funding risks for Greece but big picture it is a sign of EMU solidarity and a spread TIGHTENING trade. Spread impact elsewhere: Periphery would follow POSITIVE Greece reaction. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 Loans from the European Union directly to Greece How: News that Germany/France are preparing a loan facility for Greece fits with our theme that there will be a European solutions to events in most cases. This loan arrangement is not illegal under the EU laws. Terms and Conditions: The loan most likely would have heavy conditions attached in the same spirit of an IMF loan. Good for EMU Long Term?: YES, because it would point to (a) Solidarity and risk sharing; (b) put a rough ceiling on just how far debt levels & implicitly a floor on rating for a EMU member country -- as long as Greece fulfils its requirements. Market impact on Greece: If this were required it is likely that spreads would be materially higher than now -- but from here EXPECT A SHARP CONTRACTION SIMILAR TO IMPACTS OF IMF ANNOUNCEMENT EFFECTS IN EM RISK. Spread impact elsewhere: Periphery would follow POSITIVE Greece reaction. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 The Euro currency union issues its own debt How: This is not a simple device to initiate but even the suggestion here would be profound as a mechanism of risk sharing. Terms and Conditions: Conditions for Greek participation in common issuance will likely be stringent but this is crucial. Good for EMU Long Term?: On the assumption of stringent budget/reform conditions for common bonds this would be VERY POSITIVE and a step in EMU evolution. If conditions are weak, this is an UNRAVELLING of EMU -- a race to the bottom. Market impact on Greece: Common issuance would deliver VERY SHARP SPREAD TIGHTENING. The only wrinkle could be that these new bonds become senior to current GGB paper. Spread impact elsewhere: Periphery would follow POSITIVE Greece reaction; core EGB would see a small rise in rates. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 Greece attempts to access capital on its own How: Greece has engaged in private placements frequently in the past. Right now, a placement to domestic would be seen as negative (no access to markets) but a placement to external private sector is more neutral. Terms and Conditions: Unlikely to be revealed but the rate level could have market impact. Good for EMU Long Term?: NO. This is a sign that EMU is not functioning as a coherent entity if Greece can no access funds despite enactment of the budget plan. Market impact on Greece: A loan from domestics is bearish GGB while a loan from external private funds has ambiguous impact risks, but probably bearish if one assumes confidence in Greece has been lost in the first place. Spread impact elsewhere: Periphery to follow Greece, and AMBIGUOUS impact on core EGB. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 The IMF steps in with a bail out How: In this scenario we assume that the IMF enters Greece with only tacit support of the EU. This is possible (but unlikely). Terms and Conditions: In line with programs seen elsewhere though usually the central bank is always involved. Good for EMU Long Term?: NO. Any unilateral IMF intervention would be a key signal that Europe is fracturing (no solidarity) and large countries may even want some smaller countries out of the picture. Market impact on Greece: POSITIVE for Greece in line with EM spread performance once the IMF announces loans and conditions. Spread impact elsewhere: Initial reaction volatile but periphery spreads would quickly WIDEN on the EMU break up risk. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 European Central Bank steps in with cash How: The ECB has the ability to intervene in the markets on the grounds of financial stability. It is unlikely that the ECB will intervene in the sovereign markets given that they have said it is up to fiscal authorities to resolve the issues. Terms and Conditions: There is little credible terms and conditions to be applied by the ECB and that precisely the problem. Good for EMU Long Term?: NO. It would be seen as a fiscal bail-out via the printing press or else an act of desperation. Market impact on Greece: POSITIVE for Greece as the ECB is the bail out. Spread impact elsewhere: Near term POSITIVE and possibly NEGATIVE long term Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 The European Investment Bank comes in with a cash infusion How: Disbursement of a loan, explicitly guaranteed by member countries. Terms and Conditions: EIB funding is typically directed to Eastern European Countries and for specific projects, making it somewhat difficult to re- channel funds towards Greece. Good for EMU Long Term?: YES - as the EIB is owned by European Union Governments so this provide risk sharing. Market impact on Greece: POSITIVE for Greece it shows some cohesion. Spread impact elsewhere: Periphery would follow POSITIVE Greece reaction, core EGBs to see little impact. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 Use current EU fund grants to Greece for fiscal, rather than infrastructure purposes How: Speed up the current funds allocated to Greece. Under EU budget Greece is still entitled close to Eur20bn. An upfront payment could be considered. Terms and Conditions: The conditions of disbursements are decided by the EC and the funds are normally geared towards structural investments. Good for EMU Long Term?: NEUTRAL. This would be seen by the market as a quick fix but failing to sort out the long term challenges. Market impact on Greece: NEUTRAL as markets would likely remain worried about other countries in the periphery and future funding needs by Greece should the funds be used up rapidly. Spread impact elsewhere: NEUTRAL initially but BEARISH if seen as a quick fix. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 Restrict CDS use and the shorting of debt How: Restrict the use of sovereign CDS to investors that have underlying bond instruments. Restrict access to Treasury repo facilities for shorts; engage in more exchange auctions. Terms and Conditions: Unilateral enforcement by local regulators across Europe in a similar vein to the suspension of short selling of financials in the midst of the crisis. Good for EMU Long Term?: This could be a powerful response to diminish the contagion pressure in the short term. However, long term the pressure to adjust public finances would remain. Market impact on Greece: POSITIVE: Not because it changes the fundamentals but helps cut the risk of a self-fulfilling crisis risk. There are few natural sellers of Sovereign CDS protection. Spread impact elsewhere: POSITIVE for the same the reasons as above but once again this is not a fundamental influence. Source: RBS European Economics and Rates Strategy Document, Feb. 4 2010 Now Check Out The Other Countries Facing Sovereign Debt Crisis See the countries with the most risk ->

