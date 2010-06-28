RBS Tells Clients: Prepare For MONSTER Money Printing By Bernanke

The latest from Ambrose Evans-Pritchard at The Telegraph concerns a new research note put out by RBS:



Andrew Roberts, credit chief at RBS, is advising clients to read the Bernanke text very closely (http://www.federalreserve.gov/BOARDDOCS/SPEECHES/2002/20021121/default.htm)because the Fed is soon going to have to the pull the lever on “monster” quantitative easing (QE)”.

We cannot stress enough how strongly we believe that a cliff-edge may be around the corner, for the global banking system (particularly in Europe) and for the global economy. Think the unthinkable,” he said in a note to investors.

Read the whole thing >

(via ForexLive)

