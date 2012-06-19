RBS Axes Another 600 Bankers As Regulation Hurts Business

Photo: Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

The cuts at Royal Bank of Scotland keep coming. According to Reuters, RBS is laying off 618 employees from its financial planning unit — bringing the total cuts since the financial crisis began to approximately 36,000.RBS cited impending regulation as the reason for the cuts:



RBS, 82 per cent owned by the government, said the jobs would go as a result of new UK rules requiring retail financial products such as savings and investment vehicles to be sold by more highly qualified staff and charged a fee.

SEE ALSO: MEN, WOMEN, YOUTH: A Complete Guide To The Developed World’s Unemployment Problem

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.