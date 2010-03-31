RBS: Here's How Chile Will Finance Its Reconstruction Projects

Jose Berber-Lopez from RBS’ Emerging Markets team lays out how Chile will finance its reconstruction post-earthquakes.



Here’s the breakdown:

Finance Minister Larrain will soon announce how the reconstruction efforts will be financed. There are important asset price implications based on the combinations of financing options.

Locals are now working with a lower assumption about the total reconstruction cost of USD10bn but Finance Minister Felipe Larrain reinforced that the total cost is closer to USD30bn.

Our initial analysis is that Chile will issue USD1bn in the external capital markets, accept a USD0.5bn loan from the IADB, tap the stabilisation fund for USD1bn and issue at least USD2.5bn in the domestic debt markets to sterilize these inflows.

