10 Super Multi-Nationals That Will Easily Survive The Global Debt Crisis

The series of sovereign wealth crises sweeping Europe have brought into question the already risky positions of some sovereign debt investments.As investors get risk-shy, they’ll likely start punishing companies as well, opting instead only for assets deemed 100% risk free.
But some companies will do fine, right?
RBS analysts, via FT Alphaville, have put together a lest of 10 super-safe haven multi-nationals that will easily ride out the storm. In fact, they even suggest selling CDS on these companies to collect some income.
What Does The Company Do: British tobacco merchant with significant exposure in Europe, but also in emerging markets like Africa and the Middle East.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 10.116 Billion GBP ($15.858 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 14.748 Billion GBP ($23.119 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 45.8% (note, the company made a huge acquisition of Spanish tobacco company Altadis. They also acquired tobacco companies in Denmark and Turkey).
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 428 Million GBP ($671 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 663 Million GBP ($1.039 Billion)
Ratings: Baa3/BBB/BBB-
Source: FT Alphaville and Imperial Tobacco Group and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: Tesco is the British grocery and convenience sales giant. While it began in the UK, Tesco now has properties in China and Turkey, as well as other significant emerging markets.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 47.298 Billion GBP ($74.144 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 54.327 Billion GBP ($85.163 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 14.9%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 2.124 Billion GBP ($3.330 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 2.161 Billion GBP ($3.388 Billion)
Ratings: A3neg/A-/A-
Source: FT Alphaville and Tesco PLC and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: British based mobile phone company, with outposts throughout Europe and around the world.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 35.478 Billion GBP ($55.615 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 41.017 Billion GBP ($64.298 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 15.6%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 6.660 Billion GBP ($10.440 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 3.078 Billion GBP ($4.825 Billion)
Ratings: Baa1/A-neg/A-neg
Source: FT Alphaville and Vodafone and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: French dairy products conglomerate. Known as Danon in the U.S., the firm trades globally and has shown excellent growth in emerging markets.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 15.220 Billion EUR ($20.773 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 15.049 Billion EUR (Through June) ($20.540 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 7.8%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 1.313 Billion EUR ($1.792 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 1.366 Billion EUR ($1.864 Billion)
Ratings: A3/A-/NR
Source: FT Alphaville and Danone and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: The world's most international tobacco group, British American Tobacco sells its products globally, leaving it not particularly exposed to any country's sovereign debt issues.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 12.122 Billion GBP ($19.002 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 13.981 Billion GBP ($21.917 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 15.3%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 2.457 Billion GBP ($3.852 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 2.658 Billion GBP (Through June) ($4.167 Billion)
Ratings: Baa1/BBB+/BBB+
Source: FT Alphaville and BAT and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: GDF Suez is a France based energy company which focuses on renewable energy as well as natural gas. It is the number 1 independent energy producer in the world.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 64.279 Billion EUR ($87.734 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 66.937 Billion EUR (Through June) ($91.362 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 8.7%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 3.4 Billion EUR ($4.64 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 3.401 Billion EUR (Through June) ($4.64 Billion)
Ratings: Aa3/Apos/NR
Source: FT Alphaville and GDF Suez and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: E.ON is a Germany based energy company which is active across Europe, the United States, and Russia.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 87.279 Billion EUR ($119.127 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 84.477 Billion EUR ($115.303 Billion)
Revenue Growth: -2.6%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 1.266 Billion EUR ($1.728 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 4.308 Billion EUR (Through September) ($5.880 Billion)
Ratings: A2/A/A
Source: FT Alphaville and E.ON and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: KPN is a Dutch telecommunications company which operates across the Benelux region as well as in Germany.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 14.427 Billion EUR ($19.691 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 13.451 Billion EUR ($18.359 Billion)
Revenue Growth: -6.8%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 1.332 Billion EUR ($1.818 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 2.178 Billion EUR ($2.973 Billion)
Ratings: Baa2/BBB+/BBB+
Source: FT Alphaville and KPN and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: International pharmaceutical company based in France. Its U.S. headquarters are in Bridgewater, NJ. It trades on multiple stock exchanges, including the NYSE and LSE.
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 28.817 Billion EUR ($39.332 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 30.749 Billion EUR ($41.969 Billion)
Revenue Growth: 6.7%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 3.851 Billion EUR ($5.256 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 8.471 Billion EUR ($11.562 Billion)
Ratings: A1/AA-/AA-
Source: FT Alphaville, Sanofi Aventis Wiki, Sanofi Aventis, and Capital IQ
What Does The Company Do: Nestle is a Swiss based company which is the largest in the world in the food space. It pledges the importance of health living and produces everything from water to chocolate
Revenue Fiscal Year 2008: 109.908 Billion CHF ($102.192 Billion)
Revenue Fiscal Year 2009: 107.068 Billion CHF ($99.551 Billion)
Revenue Growth: -0.4%
Net Income Fiscal Year 2008: 18.039 Billion CHF ($16.773 Billion)
Net Income Fiscal Year 2009: 17.896 Billion CHF (Through June) ($16.640 Billion)
Ratings: Aa1neg/AA/AA+
Source: FT Alphaville, Nestle Wiki, Nestle, and Capital IQ
