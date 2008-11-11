RBS Celebrates Bailout With Secret $470K Champagne Party

Everyone knows the best parties are bailout parties!



Daily Mail: The Royal Bank of Scotland has blown £300,000 on a secret champagne junket for executives – less than a month after being given a £20billion handout by the taxpayer.

Bankers and their partners enjoyed the lavish party to mark their ‘success’ after a year in which the collapse of the banking industry led to global financial meltdown.

The supposedly stricken bank laid on the celebration amid extraordinary secrecy to try to prevent details reaching the public, even cancelling the original venue, a top hotel in Hampshire, and transferring the party 350 miles north to Edinburgh.

But despite holding the black-tie ball in private, executives gave the game away as they danced in the street and continued the fun back at their five-star hotel.

In the public bar of the Caledonian Hilton other guests were singing and swigging double brandies into the small hours of yesterday

