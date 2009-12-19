RBS Budgeted Their Christmas Party To $16 Per Person

RBS is apparently budgeting their holiday party spending to 10 pounds per employee, or around $16.



Banks in Europe (and the U.S.) are getting a lot of flack for spending “government money” on Christmas parties during difficult times, but the other option is not partying at all.

Everyone enjoys the holidays and celebrating with your work buddies is part of it. Banks buying their employees a few beers and a snack is normal and relatable.

From Bloomberg:

Here’s a run-down of how other European banks are celebrating the holidays this year:

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, will contribute 20-pounds a head, or around $40

Lloyds: 35-pounds of company money a head

Standard Chartered PLC: a “small” party

Commerzbank AG’s Claire Tappenden in London: a “small” event

(Photo credit: English Rose Hotels)

