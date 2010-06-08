RBS' Bob Janjuah: Sorry Ben, The Market Has Called Your Post-Lehman Bluff

RBS’s uber-bear strategist Bob Janjuah brings a grim message to Ben Bernanke and his “no double dip” talk.



Remember, I have used the word ‘BEGINNING’…..850 S&P remains my fair value target for this yr – and I would not be at all surprised to see us undershoot even this low level on the way down. And in case you need to ask – the FED ain’t raising rates for a very very long time (2012?). The world ALREADY has significant policy tightening on its way – fiscally in the UK and Europe (the most recent developments are moves towards EVEN TIGHTER POLICY), thru the strengthening USD in the US and China/the developing world (which is pegged to the USD), thru specific policy action in China, and globally thru financial sector reform/regulation.

So, Ben, keep up the rah rah if you have to, but I think you need to accept that folks are beginning to see the post-Lehman global recovery for what it was – a 1 yr wonder driven by the most extraordinary policy response ever seen in history at the global economy level. And folks are now beginning to accept that a slow down is on its way, with policy makers pretty much all-in.



All that’s now left, as I have said before, is for the Fed to shift to a USD5trn or so new QE programme, likely in co-ordination with a bunch of other central banks, which in total may give us USD10trn or more of new QE. But this isn’t happening until much much later this yr or, more likely, next yr.

Deflation is the primary trend, says Janjuah.

Except in one place, which you should be able to guess if you’ve been following the news:

For the inflationists out there, you must accept that the true private sector trend, which govt’s have fought hard against but where defeat for govt now looks clear, is one of debt deflation. BUT, there is an important source of inflation out there. Just look at recent developments in CHINA regarding the push by workers to demand and to get massive wage increases (Honda China, Foxconn). This is all part of the twin problem in China – speculative bubbles and inflation. As per my recent pieces, one way out of the global growth hole now building is for China to reverse policy and go uber easy again. Unfortunately these developments re workers and wages makes it even more unlikely that China rides to our collective rescue. Rather, I expect China to stay tight on policy for the rest of this yr. Not good at all for global growth. And watch import prices in the West – the trend will be ugly. However, CPI inflation in the West is unlikely as Western workers have zero bargaining power, and corporations have huge profit margins that can be cut into to absorb import price increases in order to sustain/grow market share & revenues. Of course the implication for corporate profits/earnings aren’t that great, but the equity analyst community will figure that out…eventually.

