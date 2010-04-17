Here Are The Financial Companies That Got Screwed By Goldman's Alleged Fraud

Goldman Sachs’ and Fabrice Tourre’s fraud CDO deal hit several financial firms who were counterparties and buyers.



ABN Amro, purchased by RBS, was the intermediary in the deal. RBS eventually had to pay Goldman Sachs $840 million in the unwinding of ABN Amro’s position in the ABACUS deal. This money eventually went to Paulson and Co.

ACA Capital Holdings, which was unaware of Paulson’s position in the deal, sold CDS on the deal worth $909 million on the super senior tranche. ACA Capital has since gone through an unwinding, and is now existing as a run-off company.

IKB, a German commercial bank, got crushed by their buy into the ABACUS 2007-AC1 deal.

Follow Our Full Goldman Sachs SEC Charges Coverage Here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.