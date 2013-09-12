RESERVE BANK OF INDIA: Dear Citizens, Please Stop Making Garlands Out Of Your Money

REUTERS/ B Mathur Dhanender Kumar Jain, 65, a shopkeeper, holds a garland made of Indian currency notes in the old quarters of Delhi July 12, 2010.

The RBI, India’s central bank, has

asked people to stop using bank notes to make garlands, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Decorative garlands at marriages and political rallies are widespread in India. Rupee notes are often used, damaging the currency.

“Bank notes should be respected as they are a symbol of the Sovereign and public should not misuse them and help in increasing the life of bank notes,” the RBI said in a statement.

The bank also said it will attempt to supply clean banknotes throughout the country and urged its citizenry to comply with a “clean note policy.”

India’s recent economic decision making is likely to exacerbate inflation. Should somebody tell the RBI that garland making, which destroys many rupees at one time, is inherently deflationary?

