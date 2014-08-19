RBC: The IPhone 6 Could Be Even Bigger Than Anyone Thinks

Apple’s iPhone 6 could be a serious blockbuster, says RBC analyst Amit Daryanani in a new note today.

“Most supply chain data is pointing towards Apple gearing up to ramp 70-80 million iPhone 6 units across the two form factors (4.7″/5.5″),” says Daryanani. “This is a notable uptick from last year when the supply chain ramped 50-60 million units.”

In English, that means Apple is telling suppliers to make ~75 million iPhone 6 phones for the second half of the year, which is ~36% more than it requested last year. This would make the iPhone 6 a giant hit for Apple.

This would blow away Daryanani’s own estimates that Apple will ship 65 million units in the second half of the year.

We’ve previously reported that the iPhone 6 is likely to come in two screen sizes: 4.7 inches and 5.5 inches, respectively. That’s one important reason RBC may have forecasted so many iPhone sales. There is pent up demand for a bigger iPhone.

We’re also seen rumours that the iPhone 6 may have a longer battery life than its predecessor, which would be a huge win for Apple fans everywhere. The iPhone’s battery has long been considered the device’s Achilles heel.

