RBC: These Are The 16 Best Small Cap Stocks In The Market

RBC Capital Markets sees small-cap stocks reversing their downtrend for the year.

Analysts Robert Sluymer and Jonathan Golub believe valuations for small-caps have gone from contraction to expansion.

Since October 10, small-cap sectors have returned 11%, compared to 6.0% for large caps, they note. The S&P 600 and Russell 2000 may break their 2014 highs of 1213.55 and 695.71 respectively if the upside trend continues over the coming weeks, Sluymer noted.

Small caps will see earnings growth of 22% over the next 12 months, versus 8% for large caps, they forecasted.

“We believe that stronger growth and attractive PEG (P/E to Growth) ratios are supportive for small caps,” Golub wrote.

Sluymer and Golub identified 16 attractive small-cap stocks rated “Outperform” by RBC analysts.

Abengoa Yield Plc Ticker: ABY Industry: Utilities Price Target: $US46 Implied Upside To Target: 36.3% Comment: 'Abengoa's commitment to continue investing in the project pipeline and its demonstrated execution in converting opportunities into backlog give us confidence in our estimates and would provide significant upside to our estimates if Abengoa is able to continue growing its pipeline,' wrote RBC's Shelby Tucker. Source: RBC Capital Markets Clearwater Paper Corporation Ticker: CLW Industry: Consumer Products Price Target: $US79 Implied Upside To Target: 22.1% Comment: 'With its large ~$US270MM investment in the Shelby TAD machine behind it, Clearwater is expected to generate significant free cash flow going forward as the machine reached steady-state EBITDA from Q314,' wrote RBC's Paul Quinn. 'We forecast FCF of $US5.85/sh in 2015 and $US7.74/sh in 2016.' Source: RBC Capital Markets Colony Financial, Inc Ticker: CLNY Industry: Specialty Financials Price Target: $US28 Implied Upside To Target: 26.7% Comment: 'We expect earnings upside from the single-family home rental business, as well as from the CRE side -- we could see additional benefit as the company adds on modest leverage up to 2 -- 3x D/E (currently 0.3x D/E),' wrote RBC's Jason Arnold. Source: RBC Capital Markets Corporate Executive Board Company Ticker: CEB Industry: Specialty Financials Price Target: $US85 Implied Upside To Target: 16.1% Comment: 'We expect CEB to generate double-digit growth in the next few years while throwing off significant cash flow,' wrote RBC's Gary Bisbee. 'This should allow for strong share price returns, which we believe is likely to be boosted by at least modest multiple expansion as SHL segment growth continues (revenue and margins) and share repurchases increase.' Source: RBC Capital Markets IGATE Corporation Ticker: IGTE Industry: Technology Services Price Target: $US42 Implied Upside To Target: 15.8% Comment: 'Bigger deals illustrate that IGTE has achieved scale and relevancy -- signed more than $US900MM in TCV since June 2013 with a pipeline of ~$US3B,' wrote RBC's Dan Perlin. 'Recent earnings revision driven by new business conversions and gross margins should begin to rebound in FY15 (sequential improvement in H1/15 and y/y improvement in H2/15).' Source: RBC Capital Markets Imperva Inc Ticker: IMPV Industry: Technology Price Target: $US41 Implied Upside To Target: 0.4% Comment: 'With recent news around data breaches, Imperva should be positioned to benefit as it protects corporate data in the data center and security discussions are held at the highest corporate levels,' wrote RBC's Matthew Hedberg. Source: RBC Capital Markets InterXion Holding N.V. Ticker: INXN Industry: Technology Price Target: $US33 Implied Upside To Target: 21.3% Comment: 'Our long-term thesis for INXN of strong demand for carrier-neutral data center with stable pricing in Europe remains unchanged and is supported by ongoing success-based expansions by INXN in existing markets driven by strong demand in cloud computing, network connectivity, and connections to emerging markets,' wrote RBC's Jonathan Atkin. Source: RBC Capital Markets Matador Resources Company Ticker: MTDR Industry: Oil, Gas & Coal Price Target: $US32 Implied Upside To Target: 37.4% Comment: 'We expect above-average production growth rates of 40% and 60% in 2014 and 2015, respectively,' wrote RBC's Scott Hanold. 'The Eagleford provides Matador a liquids-rich asset with strong economic returns, and Haynesville offers an option on long-term natural gas prices.' Source: RBC Capital Markets Nimble Storage Inc. Ticker: NMBL Industry: Technology Price Target: $US45 Implied Upside To Target: 60.3% Comment: 'With new ramps, we believe NMBL can: 1) obtain volume leverage; 2) gain market share; 3) generate operating margin expansion; and 4) improve FCF,' wrote RBC's Amit Daryanani. Source: RBC Capital Markets PGT, Inc. Ticker: PGTI Industry: Consumer Discretionary Price Target: $US11 Implied Upside To Target: 14.7% Comment: 'The stock's market value makes it most suitable for aggressive small cap investors with a growth bias looking for exposure to an ongoing recovery in the Florida housing market,' wrote RBC's Robert Wetenhall. 'Increased new residential construction activity and better financial performance represent potential catalysts for achieving our price target.' Source: RBC Capital Markets Rush Enterprises, Inc. Ticker: RUSHA Industry: Consumer Discretionary Price Target: $US43 Implied Upside To Target: 14.9% Comment: 'We believe that the company's acquisition and other investment activity have been very meaningful and that its larger platform will allow it to see a material increase in revenue and EPS,' wrote RBC's John Barnes. Source: RBC Capital Markets Shutterstock, Inc. Ticker: SSTK Industry: Media Price Target: $US90 Implied Upside To Target: 18.2% Comment: 'While the long-term margin outlook remains a key investor concern, we believe SSTK is taking all of the right steps and sowing seeds for long-term growth: new products, hiring salespeople, nicer offices, international expansion, acquisitions, new media (music), and extending its platform via partnerships (Facebook, Salesforce),' RBC's Rohit Kulkarni wrote. Source: RBC Capital Markets WebMD Health Corp. Ticker: WBMD Industry: Media Price Target: $US70 Implied Upside To Target: 64.2% Comment: Rated 'Top pick', WebMD is a 'leading brand and on-line platform in rapidly emerging Consumer Health IT (CHIT) market segment,' wrote RBC's David Francis. Source: RBC Capital Markets Wright Medical Group, Inc. Ticker: WMGI Industry: Financials Price Target: $US40 Implied Upside To Target: 30.7% Comment: 'Surgeons expect WMGI to be the largest share gainer in the U.S. total ankle replacement market over the next 12 months,' wrote RBC's Glenn Novarro. 'Surgeons listed WMGI's INBONE and INFINITY total ankles as the #2 and #3 products that were most likely to be responsible for share gains in their practice.' Source: RBC Capital Markets

