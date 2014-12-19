This Awesome Chart Shows Who Are The Biggest Players In The Global Oil Export Market

With oil prices on a very bumpy ride over the last few weeks, countries like Russia and Nigeria that depend on oil exports are hurting.

RBC Capital Markets just circulated a research note discussing how the recent drop in oil prices could affect various oil producing countries. Included in the note is this chart showing the crude oil market share for each oil exporting country.

Saudi Arabia and Russia are by far the two biggest exporters in the world, together responsible for almost 30% of the crude export market.

