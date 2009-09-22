RBC Female Trader Fired For Dating Hedge Fund Fraudster

A former female RBC trader is suing the bank for gender bias, saying she was terminated for having dated an alleged hedge fund fraudster, while her male counterparts, who did business with him, didn’t suffer any repercussions.



Lindy Boville says that she, on the other hand, wasn’t conducting business with him while they were dating. James Nicholson, of Westgate Capital Management, was arrested in February and indicted in April for running a Ponzi scheme.

She was fired in March because the bank said it had “lost confidence” in her in light of her “personal association with Mr. Nicholson,” according to Reuters.

The bank also said that she had showed poor judgment in helping Nicholson raise money for his hedge fund and failing to disclose her activities to her supervisors.

Boville also alleges that she was the target of sexually charged comments and advances from her male counterparts and that her firing has compromised her chances of finding a new job.

Yes, times are tough and layoffs are legion, but if she’s proven right, this is a pretty lame and petty reason for termination. The bank should have fired all the employees that were conducting business with him, regardless of their personal involvment.

Representatives for the bank were not available for comment.

